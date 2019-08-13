Director Mike Dougherty Confirms Fan-Theory About Ghidorah vs Godzilla

Mike Dougherty is a fan, through and through. You can see it in his works across the board whether it be the delivish creations featured in the horror outings of Trick R Treat and Krampus, or with the giant kaiju battles found within Godzilla: King of the Monsters. To this day, Dougherty is still taking time out of his day to address fan theories and discovered easter eggs when presented with them online through social media and today is no different! Dougherty has confirmed a brand new fan theory regarding the battle between Godzilla and his number one rival, King Ghidorah!

Mike Dougherty answered the question on his Official Twitter Account regarding whether the lizard king would have been able to have ultimately defeated King Ghidorah earlier in the film had humanity not mucked things up by deploying the “oxygen destroyer”:

Yes. Another instance of idiot humans messing up the natural order. https://t.co/eAPpH4T88R — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) August 12, 2019

The “oxygen destroyer” has actually been a staple in a number of Godzilla films throughout the giant lizard’s history, originally appearing alongside the kaiju in his first feature length film debuting in 1954. It was clearly a nice nod that Dougherty decided to place into his film as an easter egg to bring the “Godzilla killing machinery” back into play that grievously injured him, but left King Ghidorah unscathed. The machine also appeared in nearly a dozen Godzilla films that were created and released in Japan originally.

The device does just what its name implies in that it destroys the oxygen around a creature, causing whatever in its range to suffocate and potentially spontaneously combust, should the story require it. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, when the Oxygen Destroyer was deployed, it cause Godzilla to nearly die in the middle of his fight with his bitter foe, but based on its biology, King Ghidorah remained unscathed.

What do you think of this Godzilla fan theory that has been confirmed by Mike Dougherty himself?

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”