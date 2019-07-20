Godzilla: King of the Monsters Announces Blu-ray, DVD Release Date

Godzilla: King of the Monsters may not have been as critically or commercially successful as its other MonsterVerse counterparts, but the huge sequel was a major hit with fans. Now those fans will be able to watch and re-watch the film as many times as they want to, and those who might have missed its run in theaters will be able to finally see the film for themselves and get a much closer look on new Kaiju additions King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.

The official twitter account for the film revealed that Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be making its digital debut on August 6th, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th. Pre-orders are live now.

Long live the king. #GodzillaMovie is back and better than ever on Digital 8/6 and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 8/27.https://t.co/iZaCC5buYg pic.twitter.com/H27oaNC7E6 — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) July 16, 2019

Along with the home video release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, fans will next be able to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla vs. Kong on March 13th, 2020. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Despite some overly complicated story lines tying the film’s human leads together, Godzilla and his kaiju compatriots overshadow those flaws with their ever-escalating beefs. So it is easy to see why audiences will walk away from Godzilla: King of the Monsters uttering a simple phrase: ‘Long live the king.’”

