‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Shares Epic New King Ghidorah Still

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be hitting up theaters this summer, but the film’s director cannot wait to share the project with fans. If you head over to Twitter, you’ll find a new still from the film has dropped, and Mike Dougherty is showing fans what they want.

After all, King Ghidorah is getting the spotlight at long last, and the iconic kaiju looks better than ever in this shot.

Taking to social media, Dougherty quoted Toei Films’ original Godzilla series to introduce this new look at Godzilla’s most famous foe. “The Golden Demise” is nickname given to King Ghidorah, and this image shows why the name fits.

The epic photo sees King Ghidorah rising from the right, and its heads are all snapping forward with their jaws open. With its massive wings unfolded, King Ghidorah looks like it is heralding the apocalypse as lightning flashes in the background, and the sky’s red coloring make him all the more ominous.

Fans have known King Ghidorah would play a big role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but this image stresses how big of a threat the beast will be. In a recent interview, Dougherty opened up about how his team came together to create their own take on the three-headed monster, and they found a unique way to give King Ghidorah a big personality.

“The fun of [Ghidorah] was trying to create a dragon which was unique but clearly Ghidorah. So his wings are different, but also something that could take flight and own the skies if he had to. The other fun thing we did is we gave each head its own different personality, so each head is a little bit different than the other one,” the director explained.

“I like to think that the center head is the smartest, alpha head. Of the three, he’s the one who’s really in charge, and the other two are sort of his lackeys.”

Clearly, all three of Ghidorah’s heads have their own mind, but they will all want to take a bite out of Godzilla. The famous kaiju will have to defend his title as King of the Monsters when Ghidorah comes knocking, but he might have some help in doing so. After all, Rodan and Mothra are set to appear in the sequel, so the trio may form an uneasy alliance when Ghidorah’s heads come knocking.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

