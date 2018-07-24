Did You Catch This Mothra Moment in the New ‘Godzilla’ Trailer?

Out of all the Toho kaiju creations, Mothra is one of the most famous (second only to Godzilla in terms of film appearances, too) due to her more heroic presence largely being used to protect the Earth in her original portrayals in Japan. With such a heroic presentation comes with equally heroic power.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is bringing the famous kaiju back, and even slipped one of her major powers under fans’ noses. Did you notice this subtle Mothra ability?

This shot from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer actually shows Mothra using her bioluminescence to unleash ‘god rays’, which is pretty badass.#Godzilla #SDCC pic.twitter.com/6uq0mcFQub — JustSome16Dude (@KenEbrada13) July 22, 2018

As Twitter user @KenEbrada13 notes, one shot in the trailer actually features Mothra using her ‘god rays,” which is a bioluminescence acting much her psychic abilities seen in her Japanese incarnation. It remains to be seen whether or not Mothra will be two “fairies” speaking for her, but it’s no coincidence two women are the ones to be seen so close to Mothra at one point in the trailer.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed demonstrations of each Kaiju’s power, such as Godzilla’s atomic breath, Rodan’s claws, and even King Ghidorah’s lightning breath, but now Mothra has a demonstrative ability as well. But this power is different from her Japanese incarnation, unless it’s a variation of the energy beams she’s used in Toho’s films.

Regardless, Mothra is one of the few kaiju to actually rival Godzilla. With this new power, she’s definitely going to be a strong presence. Godzilla: King of Monsters is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and the synopsis for the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the anime version of Godzilla stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, and now City on the Edge of Battle in the United States) is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.