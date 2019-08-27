Godzilla: King of the Monsters Releases New Concept Artwork

Godzilla: King of the Monsters might not have gone on to the success in the box office it initially expected to, but there’s no doubt about how well received each of the new additions to the big sequel were. Featuring new takes on famous Toho Kaiju like King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan along with an upgraded Godzilla, fans were delighted to see each of these huge monsters on the big screen. A lot of that is due to their original designs crafted for Legendary’s MonsterVerse, and Legendary themselves shared a cool look behind the scenes as to how they came to be!

To celebrate the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on home video, Legendary’s official Twitter account shared some slick comparisons showing off original concept art compared to the final look in the film.

For your viewing pleasure, here are some concept art pieces with the final version from @GodzillaMovie.

Raise your hand if you also could never in a million years draw like this 🙋‍♂️ Own it now on Digital and Blu-Ray: https://t.co/LyHy2t3kco pic.twitter.com/sKXwHxQ6pe — Legendary (@Legendary) August 26, 2019

As fans can see, the Titan’s final looks in the film are pretty faithful to their strong original concept art. There’s a look at Mothra’s larvae form, Rodan’s initial attack on jets in Brazil, Godzilla firing a powerful atomic breath into the air, and a slick look at King Ghidorah trapped in the ice. Although the human plots in the film drew ire from critics, many agreed that the art direction for the sequel was top notch.

It’s clear by the looks of this concept art that there was a strong design philosophy throughout, and it comes through in the final product. There was a notable attempt to capture the spirit of the original Toho creations while giving them an edgier, more nightmarish look for their MonsterVerse debuts. With how successful these monsters were translated, now fans are waiting to see just how much of a makeover King Kong will be getting for the next film.

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.