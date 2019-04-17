‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teases Its Queen of the Monsters

Godzilla is just over a month out from theaters, and fans are ready to welcome back the kaiju with open arms. After a long break, the monster is set to make a return in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it seems like the film knows where the queen is.

That’s right, yes. Godzilla has a better half, and fans of the kaiju will likely know just who the film is referring to.

Recently, the official Monarch Sciences page on Twitter hit up fans with the tease. As it turns out, the organization says it has found the Queen of the Monsters, and it is none other than Mothra.

Bioacoustics analysis complete. The Queen of the Monsters found. pic.twitter.com/MXqNEkHtnZ — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) April 16, 2019

As you can see above, the short promo follows Monarch Sciences as bioacoustic analysis is done on Mothra. The report finishes once it identifies the massive moth, and the organization refers to kaiju as the Queen on the Monsters.

Of course, there is no actual romance going on between Mothra and Godzilla, but the pair are at the top of Toho’s franchise. It is impossible to separate Godzilla from his kingly place, and Mothra nabbed the queen title after becoming one of Toho’s most famous monsters. Now, Mothra is ready to make that status known to fans with this sequel, and this promo prove guys like Rodan aren’t ready to step to her.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

