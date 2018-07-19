‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Viral Site Offers Details About New Monsters

The marketing campaign for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has officially kicked off this week, with the film’s first footage debuting along with a viral campaign which emphasizes the monster hunting Monarch Sciences group which ties this “MonsterVerse” together. As the name of the sequel implies, Godzilla will prove why he’s the most powerful of all monsters, with many new creatures debuting in the new film.

The Monarch Sciences website has launched and, after investigating the in-world database, offers details about the monsters in the film, which you can read below.

Mothra – Height: 52 feet, Wingspan: 803 feet

“Pupal DNA samples suggest a remarkable, multi-stage evolution. On reaching adulthood, Mothra‘s gigantic thorax is capable of emitting beta-wave bioluminescence which can be projected through the intricate patterns on its wings and weaponized into blinding ‘god rays’. As one of the deadliest and most beautiful natural phenomena in Earth’s history, no wonder this devastating guardian angel was worshipped as a goddess by the ancient human civilizations blessed to witness her.”

Rodan – Height: 154 feet, Wingspan: 871 feet

“Rodan’s wings are wrapped around its body in stasis, but our cryptos estimate a wingspan big enough to create a sonic thunderclap capable of leveling entire cities as it flies overhead. RF-Capture scans reveal that Rodan‘s skin is not made of rock, but does have an outer dermis of sharp volcanic sediment collected from centuries of dormancy. Sci-ops theorizes the vulcanized appearance of its skin may be an evolutionary trait developed as a form of camouflage against mountains or large rock formations. Truly, a Titan forged in fire.”

King Ghidorah– Height: 521 feet

“Monster Zero’s dermal layer is gilded with trace amounts of aurum (See Ark Record # 73.126). Metallurgical studies theorize the scales act as a conductor capable of carrying bioelectrical currents through the creature’s body. Injuries have been discovered on several locations on the beast’s body, reminiscent of claw and scorch marks. Exo-Forensics are currently investigating.

“Muscle tendons on the wings are so hyper-tensile that their massive aerodynamics could generate hurricane-force winds when in flight. Coupled with its body’s electro-receptor molecular biology capable of conducting electrical currents, water vapor in the air would be heated at extreme levels creating its own localized storm system as it travels. Simply put, if Monster Zero were to fly again, the stratosphere would be torn open by an otherworldly tempest of thunder and lightning our sky has never seen. Cryptolinguistics has analyzed translations of every worldwide case study of Monster Zero in the Monarch database across tens of thousands of years. The ancients called it Ghidorah.”

Fans of Godzilla will surely recognize the names of all of these creatures, though the above details give concrete facts about the monsters that have previously been incorporated into other chapters in the long-running Godzilla saga.

Plot points regarding the new film and how each monster factors into the plot are still relatively unknown, yet this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con will likely see new information revealed about the series and possibly even an official teaser or trailer.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

[H/T Monarch Sciences]