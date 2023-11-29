Godzilla Minus One Director Earns Major Film Award

Godzilla Minus One has been rampaging his way across Japanese theaters, pulling in some big profits while also hitting the number one spot. This week, North American kaiju fans will have the opportunity to check out the return of the lizard king on the silver screen. With the latest Godzilla movie netting 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the director of the movie, Takashi Yamazaki, has brought home a big award as the new take on the king of the monsters has resonated with fans and critics alike.

While Godzilla has been making regular appearances in the West thanks to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Recently arriving on the small screen thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+, next year will see the lizard king meeting the ruler of Skull Island once again in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Rather than fighting Kong exclusively in the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, promotional material for the crossover sequel hints at a new giant primate threatening the world and becoming a threat that Godzilla and Kong will need to defeat by teaming up. Godzilla Minus One is introducing the world to a brand new iteration of the world's famous kaiju and this is bad news for a Japan that is still recovering from the devastation caused by World War 2.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Godzilla Brings Home The Gold

The Hochi Film Awards are a major event in the world of Japanese cinema, first beginning in 1976 and netting films and the creative teams responsible for them awards on an annual basis. At this year's Hochi Film Award, director Takashi Yamazaki won the award for Best Director. While Godzilla Minus One didn't win Best Picture at the Hochi Film Awards, it was nominated for that along with Best Actor and Supporting Actress.

Godzilla Minus One marks the first time that we've seen the lizard king since 2016's Shin Godzilla. If you want to learn more about Godzilla Minus One, the official description of the movie reads as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

