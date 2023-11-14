Godzilla Minus One Debuts With Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Godzilla Minus One is gearing up for its release in North America later this year, and the new movie has made its debut on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score! Godzilla Minus One is a brand new take on Godzilla as it marks the first new effort from TOHO for the Reiwa era. It's been quite a while since we've seen a new Godzilla release in Japan, and TOHO is making a statement by making sure that Godzilla Minus One is different from what we have seen in both Shin Godzilla and Legendary's Monsterverse version of Godzilla that we have seen in action over the last few years.

Godzilla Minus One has been dominating the box office in Japan ever since it premiered earlier this month, and early word from those who have been able to see the film overseas has been positive as well. With the movie making its debut on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of this writing it's currently at a 100% Fresh rating with five reviews logged so far. This is likely going to change over the next few weeks as more reviews come in, but it's an impressive debut for sure.

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

When to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters in Japan, and will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," tickets for the U.S. release are now on sale. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Are you excited for Godzilla Minus One's debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!