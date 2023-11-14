Godzilla Minus One Shares New Clip: Watch

Godzilla Minus One is now stomping its way across theaters in Japan, and it's gearing up for its international release with a new clip teasing what to expect! Godzilla Minus One is the first new Godzilla project coming from TOHO during the Reiwa era, and it's going to be dramatically different from the Godzilla we have seen before. Standing out from both Legendary's MonsterVerse take on Titan and the previous incarnation seen in Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One will be taking place during a very important time in Japan's history following one of the most devastating attacks they've ever faced.

Now that Godzilla Minus One is making its way through theaters in Japan, the international release is thankfully not far behind. With the new moving hitting theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st, Fandango has shared a new clip from the upcoming movie that showcases just how terrifying this newest version of Godzilla will really be. With tickets for the film now on sale, you can check out the newest clip from Godzilla Minus One below.

The King of the Monsters has returned! Check out this exclusive clip from #GodzillaMinusOne, and get your tickets on Fandango today. In theaters December 1.



Tickets: https://t.co/HpIVXuClDz pic.twitter.com/WqzKzmYQ08 — Fandango (@Fandango) November 13, 2023

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters in Japan, and will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," tickets for the U.S. release are now on sale. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

