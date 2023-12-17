Godzilla Minus One Director Already Set Up the Perfect Sequel

Godzilla Minus One is a hit, and its director has laid the foundation for how its sequel might go.

Godzilla Minus One has nothing to prove at this point. Since the movie went live, it has earned nothing but praise, and the movie's premiere in America only solidified its success. With a record box-office run underfoot, Godzilla Minus One already has fans begging for a sequel. So of course, those fans will be happy to know the film's director laid the foundation for the perfect sequel.

As for the sequel, well – conversations about the film have been on the rise. Godzilla Minus One is being hailed as one of the titan's best movies in decades. Its open ending leaves room for a delicious sequel, and in a previous interview with Mono magazine, director Takashi Yamazaki explained how the movie's open ending can lead to a sequel.

"Godzilla is both a monster and a god. Godzilla is the Tatari-gami that appears in Princess Mononoke. After all, if you really think about it, isn't it strange that the thing awakened by America's nuclear tests is going to attack Japan? However, if you think of it as the Tatari-gami, it makes sense. A story about everyone working together to quell an attack by the Tatari-gami," the director shared.

For those unaware, Yamazaki is talking about a nasty curse found in one of the best Studio Ghibli films to date. Princess Mononoke does feature a creature called the Tatari-gami, a manifestation of negative energy that causes catastrophes and lays curses. In Princess Mononoke, Princes Ashitaka is impacted by such a curse, and he must go on an adventure to cleanse himself and his village. It turns out Yamazaki believes these curses have a lot in common with Godzilla.

"Godzilla was born as a result of an American nuclear test and yet it was created in Japan. Isn't it incredibly absurd that this happens? However, I believe that Japanese people sense they must accept this and consider it a curse," the director continued.

"The Tatari-gami from Princess Mononoke also comes to a village he has no connections with, messes it up, and leaves behind a curse. That's how I felt after making this film. I felt that making a Godzilla movie was a divine ritual. The ritual [gathers] the anxieties of the world at the time and summons them as a cursed deity which must be appeased."

As for how this Studio Ghibli lore feeds into a sequel, you only have to look at the final moments of Godzilla Minus One. The film ends with our main characters reuniting as Koichi learns Noriko did survive her encounter with Godzilla. The emotional moment left many in tears, so you may not have noticed a black mark hiding on Noriko's neck. Visually, this mark is similar to the blight left by the Tatari-gami in Princess Mononoke, so it isn't a stretch to suggest Noriko has been cursed by the kaiju.

If a sequel to Godzilla Minus One is ordered, we are pretty sure it will explore how a curse like Godzilla is appeased. Noriko, much like Ashitaka, will have to navigate this complex journey with her loved ones. We know how Princess Mononoke handles the difficult task as Ashitaka learned firsthand. Now, the stars of Godzilla Minus One are about to learn the awful truth.

What do you think about this pitch for Godzilla's future? Have you seen Godzilla Minus One? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!