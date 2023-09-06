Godzilla Minus One Will Be the Opposite of the MonsterVerse

The Godzillas of the East and West are aiming to be far different from one another, despite their similar appearances.

This fall, kaiju fans can expect Godzilla to arrive on two separate fronts as Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse brings back the king of the monsters on the small screen via Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Toho plans to release Godzilla Minus One to theaters. While both projects will feature two versions of the lizard king that look quite similar, the respective stories of both universes are quite different. From the Japanese take on Godzilla via this trip to the past, Godzilla Minus One is set to portray a very different version of 'Zilla than the MonsterVerse.

For those who might not be familiar with Godzilla Minus One, the film gives us a new take on the king of the monsters as he stomps his way across a Japan that is attempting to recover from the fallout of World War 2. Godzilla as a fictional character has always been a reflection of some of humanity's "greatest sins", such as the creation of the atomic bomb. In a way, the upcoming film from Toho feels almost like a remake of the original movie that introduced the lizard king to audiences. With the previous Japanese movie featuring Godzilla arriving in the form of Shin Godzilla, this upcoming iteration might be even more terrifying.

Godzilla Vs. Godzilla

The Godzilla of Legendary's MonsterVerse certainly caused its fair share of destruction, but it didn't outwardly see humanity as something to be destroyed. In films such as the titular Legendary movie that kicked things off, Godzilla: King of The Monsters, and Godzilla Vs. Kong, the king of the monsters was shown to often battle toward a goal that was beneficial of mankind. In attempting to retain his crown as the kaiju king, Godzilla would often save humanity in the process but that definitely doesn't appear to be the case in Godzilla Minus One.

As has been seen in the Godzilla Minus One trailers, this new take on the king of the monsters isn't holding back when it comes to unleashing attacks on Japan. Chomping down on subway cars and causing life-ending explosions, this Godzilla lines up far more with Shin Godzilla than his Western counterpart who mostly focused on fighting other giant beasts. Toho is clearly aiming to create a far scarier iteration of the lizard king from Legendary and it might make for a worthy addition to Godzilla's film library as a result.

Which version of Godzilla do you prefer between a friendlier and scary kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.