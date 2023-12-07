Godzilla Minus One Director Addresses Sequel Rumors

Right now, Godzilla is at the top of the world. The monster's legacy is keeping tabs on television with help from Apple TV+, and the MonsterVerse will return to theaters next April. All eyes are on the King of the Monsters, and right now, Toho Company is soaking in the attention. After all, its latest feature film Godzilla Minus One is at the top of the box office, and now its director is speaking out about a possible sequel.

Over in Japan, an interview with director and writer Takashi Yamazaki has gone live in light of Godzilla Minus One's global push. It was there the filmmaker spoke about his tenure with Godzilla, and Yamazaki did admit he was down to tackle a sequel if given the chance.

"I wonder if they'll met me make one more [movie]," Yamazaki shared via Sanspo. As you can imagine, this latest comment from Yamazaki has left the fanbase reeling, and it isn't hard to see why.

After all, Godzilla Minus One has been nothing short of a box office triumph. While the MonsterVerse regularly makes millions at the U.S. box office, the Toho Godzilla-verse has not raked in much domestically until now. To date, Godzilla Minus One has earned nearly $15 million USD alone which matches the movie's entire budget. Not long ago, Toho Company confirmed it is expanding the theatrical window of Godzilla Minus One due to its surge in popularity overseas. So even with a smaller budget, Godzilla Minus One has grossed nearly $50 million USD worldwide since November.

Given its box office sway, Godzilla Minus One is a clear hit financially, and it has been showered with praise by fans. There is no denying the quality of Yamasaki's latest film, so fans are eager to know if the director will handle Godzilla again. It seems the filmmaker is open to the idea, so here's to hoping Toho Company can meet the expectations of fans here!

What do you think about Godzilla Minus One...? Where should director Yamazaki go next with its story?