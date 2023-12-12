Godzilla Minus One Crosses Global Box Office Milestone

Godzilla Minus One is considered by many kaiju fans to be one of the greatest movies featuring the king of the monsters. Taking place in the past and exploring Japan dealing with a giant monster attacked following the events of World War 2, the latest from Toho was able to make the top three recently at the North American box office. As the lizard king continues to roar in cinemas, Godzilla Minus One has passed another box office milestone due to critical and fan reception.

Godzilla Minus One arrived in the West on December 1st, landing only a few weeks after its debut in Japanese theaters. While the movie was originally slated to have a theatrical run in North America for around a week, the popularity of the kaiju film helped open up a longer run. This latest take on the king of the monsters not only offers a terrifying take on Godzilla but is able to present a compelling story for its human characters at the same time. Thanks to the backdrop of post-World War 2 Japan, the movie is able to investigate a setting that is already struggling before the arrival of a rampaging kaiju while harkening back to the original movie that first introduced Godzilla.

(Photo: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One Plus Box Office Receipts

Godzilla Minus One has passed $50 million USD at the worldwide box office so far. While the production budget of the film remains up in the air due to conflicting reports, this is a big win for the king of the monsters. With Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron taking the top spot in US theaters this past week, Japan is making strides when it comes to the world of cinema.

The silver screen isn't the only place that you can check out Godzilla at the moment, as Apple TV+ is exploring the MonsterVerse via Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters. Next year is also looking to be a good year for the kaiju world, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire won't just see Godzilla return, but team him up with the ruler of Skull Island.

How high do you think Godzilla Minus One will go when it comes to its box office receipts? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Box Office Mojo