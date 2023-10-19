Godzilla Minus One Pays Tribute to Jaws in New TV Spot

Godzilla Minus One is slated to premiere this fall, and all eyes are on the kaiju flick ahead of its launch. After all, the new Toho Company title promises to explore a different origin for the King of the Monsters. With its Japanese premiere less than a month away, new promos are starting to go live for Godzilla Minus One, and the latest to go live pays homage to Jaws.

As you can see below, the latest TV spot for Godzilla Minus One is pretty intense. The clip comes in at under 20 seconds, but it shows Godzilla being a full-blown menace. From destroying coast lines to ravaging cities, the atomic kaiju cannot be stopped. And of course, the final shots left fans eyeing a different kind of Hollywood monster.

New #GodzillaMinusOne TV spot featuring new footage. pic.twitter.com/sFbTkElejX — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 19, 2023

After all, the scene in question shows Godzilla in the sea trailing a small fishing boat. The craft has maybe 2-3 men on board, and Godzilla is keen on stalking them. You can see just how terrified the fisherman are after seeing Godzilla rise from the water much like you'd react if Jaws popped up. And just as we saw in the Hollywood thriller, Godzilla Minus One will let its beast give chase amongst the waves.

This week marked the first screening of Godzilla Minus One in Japan as it hosted a special star-studded premiere. It was there industry professionals left stunned as many hit social media to call Godzilla Minus One a masterpiece. At the start of November, the epic kaiju flick will go wide in Japan. And for fans in the United States, they will be able to watch Godzilla Minus One at the start of December.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, the upcoming flick is the latest Godzilla movie to come from Japan in the wake of Shin Godzilla. The movie is set shortly after World War II as Japan finds itself struggling to recover from its hard loss. Things are only made worse when Godzilla appears off the coast and sends Japan into a different kind of chaos.

What do you think of this latest Godzilla Minus One promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!