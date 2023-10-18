Godzilla Minus One Reviews Dub the Film a Heavy Masterpiece

Godzilla Minus One has premiered in Japan, and its first showing left audiences cheering and in tears.

It looks like the MonsterVerse has some serious competition. For years, the franchise has had a tight grip on all things Godzilla, but Toho Company is ready to expand the monster's reach. In the steps of Shin Godzilla, Japan is preparing to launch its next Godzilla flick, and the premiere of Godzilla Minus One has sparked its first reviews.

Spoiler alert! The new Godzilla flick seems to be amazing. After its Japanese premiere, Godzilla Minus One sparked nothing but praise as some diehard fans are calling this film the kaiju's best yet.

If you want to read the reviews for yourself, don't fret! We've collected an assortment of reviews from Japanese social media, and you can read them below:

"I was shown a preview of Godzilla Minus One, and it was incredibly interesting. A strong anti-war movie. However, at the same time, there were many scenes that made me think I wanted to see this kind of battle, so I couldn't help but get excited. I've seen every Godzilla movie, but this one is now my favorite. It will make you cry and touch your heart in many ways. It is a masterpiece."



"Tonight I was invited to a screening of Godzilla Minus One. It was so awesome and heavy that I can't put it into words. There was so much sadness that I needed to say it aloud. Even though it was the complete opposite of Shin Godzilla, I felt the same excitement. Godzilla is alive."



"I watched Godzilla Minus One. Honestly, it was impressive. This is the most beautiful Godzilla movie in Godzilla's history, and I believe it is director Takashi Yamazaki's masterpiece. I immediately told an old friend of mine who is an advertising producer, and that's the first time I've ever done that... I cried like never before."



"I watched Godzilla Minus One at its final cut preview. Wow, it is amazing. It's dangerous, it's crazy. That's all I can say about it right now, but you should definitely watch."



If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, the movie will mark the monster's 37th film to date. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One promises to renovate the origins of Japan's most famous beast. Set after World War II, the film will follow Godzill as he appears before a war-torn Japan and test the nation unlike ever before. Godzilla Minus One is slated to premiere in Japan nationwide on November 3 before it heads to the United States on December 1.

