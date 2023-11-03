Godzilla Minus One Releases Terrifying New Trailer

Apple TV+ might be bringing giant monster fans back to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse this fall thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but this isn't the only venture for the lizard king. Next month, Godzilla fans in North America will have the opportunity to watch Godzilla Minus One in theaters. Presenting a killer kaiju that is far from friendly to mankind, a new trailer has arrived that further documents Godzilla's reign of destruction and the humans that are caught in its wake.

Godzilla Minus One won't be bringing back any previous iterations of the giant beast, with the previous entry in Japan being Shin Godzilla. Instead, this story will revolve around a new Godzilla making landfall in Japan shortly following the events of World War 2. The title for the film, "Minus One", refers to the lizard king's path of destruction taking the country even further back as Japan still reels from the destruction left in the wake of the Second World War.

Godzilla Minus One Trailer: Watch

While 2023 has some major projects involving the giant beast, Godzilla will also have a big reunion in 2024. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be the next movie created as a part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, and will hit theaters on April 12th, 2024. While Godzilla and Kong were at one another's throats in the first film, it seems as though the two beasts might be joining forces in the face of a new kaiju that just so happens to be a primate, like the ruler of Skull Island. Whether in North America or Japan, Godzilla is taking over the world.

If you want to learn more about Godzilla Minus One, here's how Toho describes the upcoming film that gives us a terrifying new take on the lizard king, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." The movie has just arrived in theaters in Japan as of today November 3rd, and will be hitting the silver screen in North America on December 1st.

Which Godzilla project are you most looking forward to in the future? Do you think Godzilla MInus One will live up to its silver screen predecessors such as Shin Godzilla? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.