Godzilla Minus One Is the Monster's Best Film Yet, Says Director Gareth Edwards

Godzilla Minus One might just be the monster's best movie yet according to director Gareth Edwards.

It will not be long before Godzilla Minus One makes its way to theaters. The kaiju flick promises to hit theaters in Japan this week, and Godzilla will travel overseas for a North American comeback in December. With director Takashi Yamazaki at the helm, film critics from Japan are already freely sharing compliments with Godzilla Minus One. And in a recent interview, director Gareth Edwards went so far as to say Godzilla Minus One may be the IP's best film yet.

The conversation comes from Cinema Today as the publication brought Edwards and Yamazaki together. It was there the two directors talked about their work with Godzilla as Edwards oversaw the 2014 adaptation of Godzilla for the MonsterVerse. During their chat, Edwards was asked about his impression of Godzilla Minus One, and he admitted he was rather jealous watching the movie.

"There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla, and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie," the director shared. "This is what a Godzilla movie should be."

Continuing, Edwards went on to share the following stunning compliment: "[Godzilla Minus One] must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time." So for those on the fence about Yamazaki's film, rest easy.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, the movie promises to be a powerhouse. The film marks the monster's 37th outing to date, and Godzilla Minus One is set in a truly desperate Japan. Fresh from its loss in World War II, Japan finds itself back at zero as the nation must rebuild. This process becomes horribly complicated when Godzilla makes land in Japan, and the nation's people must rise above to fight for their very future.

Currently, Godzilla Minus One is slated to hit theaters stateside on December 1. The movie will hit theaters in Japan on November 3. So if you want to check out this epic flick, you'll get the chance soon!

What do you make of this latest praise for Godzilla Minus One? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!