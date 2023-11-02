Godzilla Minus One Teaser Trailer Released

Godzilla Minus One is on the horizon at last. The big movie promises to bring the kaiju into his next era, and all eyes are on Toho Studios ahead of its launch. Now, a new teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus One has gone live, and it is joined by a number of never-before-seen stills from production.

As you can see below, the new teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus One is thrilling per usual. We get some crowded shots of civilians running for their lives. Of course, we see Godzilla in a number of these stills, and the towering kaiju is more than intimidating. From land to sea, Godzilla is ready to mess up anyone who comes across him in this teaser. So of course, you can imagine just how terrifying he will be in the movie itself.

A new #GodzillaMinusOne teaser trailer has been released. pic.twitter.com/fDZov00wL2 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 1, 2023

Godzilla Minus One also shared a number of stills this week with help from Screen Magazine. The publication hit up fans in Japan with two new stills from the film, and they highlight our human leads. As for the other two stills, they focus on Godzilla's practical design.

One of the images shows the 3D rendering Toho Studios did for Godzilla Minus One when crafting its kaiju. We are able to see Godzilla from every angle in this still, so we can take in all of his details. As for the other still, Godzilla Minus One shows off the actual suit used to bring the titan to life. The scaled gear brings Godzilla to life in horrifying detail. So while Hollywood leans on VFX to bring its MonsterVerse kaiju to life, the team behind Godzilla Minus One are blending technology with practical effects.

The new #GodzillaMinusOne Screen magazine is filled with great new info including a couple new still images from the film and some BTS photos on the creation of Godzilla. pic.twitter.com/AXU2dETuUi — Official D Man1954 (@DMan1954Gojira) November 1, 2023

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, you should know the the movie is slated to debut soon. The movie will go live in Japan on November 3 before Godzilla Minus One makes its way across the globe. Audiences in the United States will be treated to its release on December 1. The movie itself will act as an almost reboot for Godzilla as director Takashi Yamazaki is going back in time. Godzilla Minus One will be set in a post-World War II Japan as its people band together to reforge their nation. Things become complicated when Godzilla arrives on shore, and with the world in dire straits, Japan must raise its own heroes to deal with the threat Godzilla brings.

