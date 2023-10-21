Godzilla Minus One U.S. Release Info Revealed

Godzilla Minus One is getting ready to stomp across theaters around the world later this year, and Godzilla Minus One is getting international fans ready with more of the information for its United States release! Godzilla Minus One will be the first new TOHO Godzilla film as part of the Reiwa era, and it's going to be a lot more different than anything fans might have seen in the past. Winding back the clock during a very tumultuous time in Japan's history, Godzilla Minus One will thankfully be releasing in the United States and Canada not long after it hits theaters overseas.

The latest updates from Godzilla Minus One have not only given the film an official hashtag on X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of its release in Japan on November 1st, but it has been revealed that tickets for the upcoming film will go on sale in the United States will begin on November 3rd. As it prepares for its release in North American theaters this December, Godzilla Minus One has also been rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," so that's a good sign for what to expect.

(Photo: TOHO)

What to Know for Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One will first be hitting theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Will you check out Godzilla Minus One when it hits theaters this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!