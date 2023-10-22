Godzilla Minus One IMAX Poster Released

Godzilla Minus One is getting ready to stomp its way across theaters around the world later this year, and it's gearing up for its IMAX release overseas with a cool new poster hyping up what to expect! Godzilla Minus One is TOHO's first new Godzilla movie in quite some time as it kicks off the Reiwa era with a new take on the famous kaiju not seen in previous popular releases such as Shin Godzilla or Legendary's ongoing Monsterverse of movie and TV projects. Winding back the clock a bit, this new Godzilla will be making its mark during a very important period of Japan's history.

Godzilla Minus One is titled as such as it is set in a timeline imagining what a Godzilla attack would do to Japan if it came shortly after the devastating atomic bombings in the past. Early reviews have teased it to be a monumental experience for those who have been able to see the new film in Japan, and that's likely going to be double true for those fans seeing it in an IMAX format. Teasing the IMAX release, Godzilla Minus One has dropped a new poster that you can check out below.

What to Know About Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One will first be hitting theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," tickets for the U.S. release will go on sale beginning on November 3rd. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

