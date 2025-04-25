Godzilla Minus One Director Reveals New Details For Upcoming Sequel

Takashi Yamazaki made history with the release of Godzilla Minus One, as the latest take on the king of the monsters won the kaiju franchise its first-ever Academy Award. Earlier this year, not only did Toho confirm that they had a one billion dollar plan for the lizard king in the works but that Yamazaki would return to the franchise for a direct sequel. While details regarding the sequel’s story remain a mystery at this point, that isn’t stopping the director from leaking some interesting tidbits regarding what is to come for one of the biggest takes on the giant beast.

Ironically enough, the new update comes from Takashi in search of new contributors to the film, breaking down the job openings that will help bring this iteration of Godzilla to the limelight. In describing the sequel, Yamazaki states the following, “The previous film showed us an unexpected view. And now the task of this film is to surpass the previous one. We are looking for a crew to go with us to subjugate a difficult but rewarding monster.” Since Godzilla was the only kaiju to appear in Minus One’s story, it seems possible that Yamazaki might be looking to make the film bigger by introducing a new take on a familiar monster.

How Minus One Set Up Its Sequel

Toho

Godzilla Minus One had quite a few cliffhangers in its grand finale, even with Japan triumphant over the king of the monsters. One of the biggest was the fact that despite the Japanese citizens destroying Godzilla, the kaiju’s parts were shown regenerating beneath the ocean’s waves. On top of this teaser, the female protagonist of the movie, Noriko, was shown to have survived Godzilla’s earlier assault on the country but was harboring what appeared to be a dark secret.

Nothing was revealed regarding Noriko’s new status but she returned in a hospital bed with strange markings on her body. What fans have theorized is that Noriko was able to survive thanks to some sort of fusion with the lizard king, seemingly acting as a way for Godzilla to return in the sequel. While we have yet to learn when we can expect Godzilla Minus One Part 2 to hit theaters, it’s one of the most highly anticipated science fiction movies on fans’ dockets.

