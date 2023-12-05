Godzilla Minus One Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Godzilla Minus One dominated theaters across Japan when it dropped earlier this Fall, and now critics across North America have agreed that the film is taking over for a reason as Godzilla Minus One is now officially certified fresh with Rotten Tomatoes! With Godzilla Minus One dropping this week, reviews started to come in for the newest take on Godzilla. Making a rare debut with 100% for its early review scores, fans had been curious to see whether or not this takeover of Rotten Tomatoes would continue as it reached its wider release. Thankfully, that score has held strong and in the high 90s.

Rotten Tomatoes has announced that Godzilla Minus One is officially certified fresh with a 96% score with critics across 85 reviews as of the time of this writing, and 98% score with audiences with over 1,000 audience reviews catalogued. Given that the newest take on TOHO's famous kaiju has been a huge part of the conversation ever since it was first announced, Godzilla Minus One has been just as big of a critical hit fans had hoped to see!

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters across the United States. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

