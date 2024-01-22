Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Debuts New Global Trailer: Watch

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon whether you're ready or not. Following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, the new MonsterVerse entry has big expectations on its shoulders. The movie will bring two monsters side by side as they face down a titan bent on taking over the world. Now, global trailers for Godzilla x Kong are starting to drop, and an all-new promo just went live in China as such.

As you can see below, the international trailer for Godzilla x Kong hit China ahead of the film's debut. The clip features some new footage the MonsterVerse has yet to show off. From Kong to the Skar King, we get a good look at the film's titans in this new global trailer. So if you are ready for some old-fashion monster mayhem, Legendary Pictures has you covered.

New "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" Chinese trailer with never-before-seen footage. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/qnnRGdsqMt — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 22, 2024

After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop March 29th. The movie will feature director Adam Wingard at the helm with stars Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall leading. The actors will joined by other A-list talent including Brian Tyree Henry, Fala Chen, and more.

Godzilla x Kong promises to bring another insane monster royale to life, and it will put Japan's greatest kaiju back in headlines. This year, Godzilla has been all over the news courtesy of his latest Toho flick. Godzilla Minus One became a global juggernaut upon its launch as netizens quickly dubbed it one of the titan's best films to date. It won't be long before Godzilla Minus One leaves theaters stateside, but fans will not go without for long. The MonsterVerse will break their fall, so if you want to know more about Godzilla x Kong, you can read the film's official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Are you excited for Godzilla x Kong to hit theaters? What do you want to see from this new Monsterverse movie?