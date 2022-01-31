Godzilla TV Series Seems to Have Settled on a Timeline

There’s a brand new MonsterVerse TV series taking off from the Godzilla franchise currently in the works, and the synopsis for the series is teasing the setting of when and where it takes place. The MonsterVerse was initially slated to end with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong as part of Toho’s original deal with Legendary Pictures, but after seeing the success of that film it was no surprise that there were plans in place to continue this universe forward. What was a surprise, however, was the announcement that a new TV series set in the Monsterverse was now in development for AppleTV+.

The Titan filled universe will be expanding with this new series that currently has the working title of “Hourglass” as it’s set to focus on Monarch. As the synopsis for the new series teases, this new show will be focusing on how Monarch and the rest of humanity reacts to the existence of the Titans shortly after Godzilla fought against the M.U.T.O. in the original 2014 film. This means it will be taking place in between the events of Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters should the original plot synopsis work out.

According to the plot synopsis shared by AppleTV+ (as spotted by SciFi Japan), the new MonsterVerse TV series is described as such, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.” As the synopsis seems to suggest, the series will be focusing on the human side of the equation.

This is something the quadrilogy has played around with, but has yet to fully dive into Monarch. Given that there are lots of gaps to fill in about the organization in between the events of Kong: Skull Island (which is also getting a new series of its own soon) and the events of the 2014 Godzilla, this new series could be a great way to bridge that gap before the MonsterVerse continues with new projects set after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong. in fact, this could even end up being a lead in of some sort!

