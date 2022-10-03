Godzilla and the Titans Casts Comedy Central Star Anders Holm

Godzilla may be known for his big-screen adventures, but it won't be long before the monster heads to the small screen. Apple TV+ is developing a live-action show dedicated to the kaiju and all monsters like him. And according to Variety, the show has officially brought Anders Holm to the cast.

According to the update, Anders Holm has been cast as a recurring character in Godzilla and the Titans. His addition to the cast is the latest to go live as Apple previously confirmed Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, and Kiersey Clemons will star in the series. They will be joined by others like Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, and more.

As for who Holm will play, that is being left up to question. Apple has kept details about Godzilla and the Titans close to its chest. However, fans do know the live-action series will connect to Legendary's MonsterVerse at large. And if you want to read up on the show's official description, you can find the blurb below:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Matt Fraction and Chris Black will executive produce Godzilla and the Titans. Toho Co. will also oversee production as the company holds the original license for Godzilla, of course. And while a full list of directors hasn't been shared, we do know Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will oversee its first two episodes.

What do you think about this latest casting update? Are you excited to see Godzilla head to the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.