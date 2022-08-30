Godzilla's MonsterVerse TV Series Shares First Image

Godzilla has been on a well-deserved break following its last movie outing, but it is time for the monster to get back on the field. While the next MonsterVerse movie gets underway on set, the franchise is doing double time thanks to its first TV project. Apple TV+ is developing its own live-action MonsterVerse show, and a first look at the project has just gone live.

The update comes from social media as the MonsterVerse team uploaded a first-look photo at the Apple TV+ show. As you can see below, the set photo shows some old-school tech and photos on a desk, but the real story comes courtesy of a Monarch bag.

The first Monsterverse Apple TV+ series teaser image has been released. pic.twitter.com/jc5GU3mS6L — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) August 30, 2022

After all, a worn satchel is shown atop the desk, and it is printed with the Monarch symbol to the side. It looks like this bag has seen some things, and there is no telling what might be inside. Given the photos on this desk, we can assume there is top-secret information about the kaiju in here, so Godzilla better watch their back.

So far, little is known about this new project, but Apple TV+ has said the show will focus on Monarch in some capacity. The show is set after Godzilla's initial rampage across San Francisco, and the organization is brought in to survey the damage. One family will find themselves caught up in the group when secrets about its past come to life. So as it stands, this MonsterVerse series will dabble with human drama more so than kaiju brawls... but don't rule anything out.

Production began on this yet-titled series just recently, and Apple TV+ is not the only company working with the MonsterVerse. Warner Bros. Discovery just began production on the IPs next movie with director Adam Wingard returning. The feature will act as a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong, and at this time, no details about the follow-up have been released to the public.

