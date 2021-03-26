Did Godzilla vs. Kong's Trailer Drop a MechaGodzilla Easter Egg?

✖

At last! The first teaser for Legendary and Warner Brothers' Godzilla vs. Kong has arrived, giving fans their first major look at the kaiju epic that's set for release in but a matter of weeks. Naturally, the teaser focuses primarily on the film's titular monsters, showing Godzilla and Kong duking it out in various locales, from a mid-sea fight aboard a freighter to a tussle in the middle of a neon-lit city.

Yet among all the fists thrown, there was a sense of mystery as some of the human characters involved suggested something was forcing Godzilla to act now. Now, fans think we've already seen the true antagonist of the film in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. If you pay attention around the 1:42 mark, you'll see screens charging what appears to some off-screen weapon. Furthermore, if you look at the background, there appears to be a diagram on the wall that resembles MechaGodzilla, the long-time mechanical antagonist to our lizard friend.

(Photo: Legendary)

Adam Wingard directs the face-off flick, which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir amongst others.

The new Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis can be found below.

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is set for release both in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26th.

Who do you think will win in the fight between the titans? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!