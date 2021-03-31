Godzilla vs Kong's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Godzilla vs Kong promises to make its debut in the United States soon, and the movie looks like it will be worth the wait. Following its pandemic-centric delay, the MonsterVerse movie is set to go live on March 31 stateside, and Rotten Tomatoes has clocked in a score for the movie. And to the surprise of just a few, the score is looking pretty tasty!

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the aggregate rating for Godzilla vs Kong is sitting pretty. The site has clocked the movie at a solid 81% for now. A critics consensus was also released which you can read up on below:

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

"Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out."

When you look at the MonsterVerse as a whole, this rating is a solid one. The 2014 Godzilla flick starring Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still at a 76% score which is fresh. As for Kong: Skull Island, the movie is rated at 75% while Godzilla: King of the Monsters sits lower at 42% from critics. But when it comes to audience scoring, Godzilla's last solo outing fared well with fans at 83% overall.

Now, it is time for Godzilla vs Kong to go its own way, and this stellar rating is part of that journey. So if you want to judge the crossover for yourself, it will be going live in just a matter of days! Godzilla vs Kong will hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on March 31 in the United States. You can find our round-up of reviews for the flick here.

What do you make of this new score? Do you plan on watching Godzilla vs Kong when it comes out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.