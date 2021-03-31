Godzilla vs Kong Eyes Massive New Box Office Prediction

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is the biggest movie in the world right now, and it has even bigger aspirations on its mind. Ahead of the movie's domestic release, Warner Bros. Pictures brought out Godzilla vs Kong in several global markets this past week with huge success. It turns out the movie topped its opening predictions, and analysts believe our kaijus could go the distance with its overall gross.

Taking to Twitter, Luiz Fernando shared his most recent box office report with awaiting buffs. It was there fans learned Godzilla vs Kong had a surprisingly good opening even by pre-pandemic standards, so it is looking likely the movie will gross big bucks by the end of its run.

#GodzillavsKong had strong international opening weekend at the #BoxOffice, even for Pre-pandemic standards, grossing 121.8M overseas across 38 markets. No other WB film, even opening in more markets+Europe, came close since #Joker’s 151M in OCT 2019.

Eyeing a 300-350M global run pic.twitter.com/W82kN7y9G4 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) March 28, 2021

"Godzilla vs Kong had strong international opening weekend at the box office, even for Pre-pandemic standards, grossing 121.8M overseas across 38 markets. No other WB film, even opening in more markets+Europe, came close since Joker’s 151M in OCT 2019," the analyst shared. "Eyeing a 300-350M global run."

Clearly, this kind of global run is hard to grasp given the last year. The pandemic put a major freeze on Hollywood, and theaters were forced to close down to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Before these measures began, films like Bad Boys for Life topped the global box office at $426.5 million. Others like Tenent came afterwards and have managed to score $363 million at the global box office to date. Now, Godzilla vs Kong is expected to run up that sort of haul, and experts hope this is the first of many successes coming for the industry in 2021.

What do you make of this latest prediction? Do you think Godzilla vs Kong can go the distance? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.