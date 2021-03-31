Godzilla Vs Kong May Have Teased a Special Kaiju's Debut

✖

Kaiju fans have been pouring over footage that has been released for the upcoming Legendary Pictures' crossover event in Godzilla Vs. Kong, with many believing that they have already managed to spot Mechagodzilla making his North American debut, and it seems as if fans have spotted another secret kaiju that has a history with the current king of the monsters. With the next installment of the "Monster-Verse" set to land at the end of this month in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max, it's clear that brawl between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island will change the world forever.

The monster in question appears to be a giant spider, which may have ties to Godzilla's earlier days as a part of Toho Studios, specifically with the kaiju known as Kumonga, or Spiga in North America translations. Appearing originally in Son of Godzilla in 1967, the giant spider acted as the villain of this film and would continue to appear in the long-line of films that helped introduce the world to more than a few giant monsters that were fighting against, or sometimes alongside, Godzilla. Last appearing in Godzilla: Final Wars, the larger-than-life arachnid might not be this special kaiju featured here, but it certainly bears a similar appearance.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared this brief glimpse in a recent video from Godzilla Vs. Kong which focuses on a giant spider, seemingly emerging from the Hollow Earth, to add to the ever-expanding cast of monsters that make up Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse":

What appears to be a new spider-like Titan from Hollow Earth has been revealed in the new #GodzillaVsKong posters. pic.twitter.com/Gx3yaTHcnD — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 8, 2021

Director Adam Wingard hasn't been shy about the fact that there are stories ready to go for the future of the Monster-Verse, but fans are left wondering if we'll see a return of these North American interpretations of both Kong and Godzilla following their titanic showdown. Though a new king of the monsters might be crowned in this upcoming bout, we definitely expect both Godzilla and Kong to make appearances in the world of cinema far into the future.

Do you think this spider kaiju is in fact the classic creature known as Kumonga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of giant monsters.