Godzilla vs Kong Toy Gives Best Look at Mechagodzilla Yet

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is just a few weeks out from its big debut, and fans are eager to see its monsters fight. After all, it is not every day that King Kong and Godzilla decide to duke it out. Of course, the gang will be joined by other monsters during the feature, and it seems a big tease was given of Mechagodzilla this week.

And where did it come from? Well, it looks like the film industry was bested once again by merchandise. An official toy preview was released by Playmates Toys, and the advert showed how its Mechagodzilla figure comes together.

So you have been duly warned! There are major spoilers below for Godzilla vs Kong, so please proceed with caution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaiju News Outlet (@kaijunewsoutlet)

As you can see below, the toy was revealed by Smyths Toys with a UK price tag. A short blurb says the manmade monster was created to end the reign of kaijus and was made in secret. As for the monster itself, Mechagodzilla looks totally terrifying with its sleek metal design, and its red dorsal fins make the beast more foreboding than ever before.

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut in the United States on March 31. The film will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time. You can check out its official synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this sneak-peek? Do you like this take on Mechagodzilla or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.