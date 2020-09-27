Godzilla vs Kong Hypes Fans with an Updated Logo

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has had a rough go about it, but now it's hyping fans once more with an updated look for its logo. The film has been having a rough time making it to theaters. Not only did it get a major delay before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic actually hit, it was later confirmed for a release next May -- a year and some weeks after it was initially scheduled to make its theatrical debut. Making matters tougher, fans have not seen much of the final product.

Because the film had been rescheduled a few times before the pandemic, the pandemic finally cemented that we will not be seeing any concrete materials for quite a while. But that's also caused a slight issue for merchandisers as some of the promotional materials from these outside releases are giving peeks into the film before they're available everywhere else.

This is the case for a recent Prime1 Studio livestream (as noted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter) as they recently showed off an updated logo for the film that alters the previous blue and orange color scheme we had seen in earlier promotional materials for an overall brighter tone more akin to Godzilla: King of the Monsters before it. You can check out the new logo below to judge for yourself:

During a recent @Prime1Studio livestream, a slightly new backgroundless Godzilla vs. Kong logo was revealed. pic.twitter.com/xV5hBS2TcA — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 27, 2020

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release on May 21, 2021 and will be PG-13 when it finally hits theaters. The film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla vs. Kong? Were you bummed to see the film delayed until next Spring? How do you think Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy will come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!