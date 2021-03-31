Godzilla vs Kong: What Time Will HBO Max Start Streaming the Movie?

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to make its long-awaited debut in less than 24 hours if you are in the United States. Following a stellar opening overseas, the kaiju flick has big expectations riding on it domestically. When it comes to the box office, it seems theater sales are soaring for Godzilla vs Kong, but there are plenty who will watch the kaiju flick on HBO Max from the comfort of their couch. And if you want to be the first to watch, we have a little hint for you.

If you want to know what time Godzilla vs Kong will go live on HBO Max, the site has answered your question already. Taking to Twitter, the help page for the streaming service enlightened fans who wanted to know how long they might need to stay up if they want to watch Godzilla vs Kong ASAP.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

"Godzilla vs Kong will be in theaters and on HBO Max beginning at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on 3/31. It’s a blast and we can’t wait for you to see it," the service confirmed.

As you can see, Godzilla vs Kong will get going just after midnight if you live on the West coast. If you are over on the East coast, well - you might want to sneak a nap in. The movie will not go live until 3:01 am EST or 2:01 am CST. That is going to be a bummer for some fans, but if you are determined to see the flick, you can make it happen.

Of course, Godzilla vs Kong will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after its debut tomorrow. It is free to watch for anyone who is a user, so you can forget any premium up-charges.

And if you want to see Godzilla vs Kong in theaters, you have a lot more places to do so. AMC is hosting a slew of screenings across the country, and Regal will reopen select theaters just to show this epic monster movie. In fact, Godzilla vs Kong will screen in 3000 theaters upon its domestic opening, and that is the most screens for any film since the pandemic began.

Do you plan on checking out Godzilla vs Kong? Will you be watching this movie in theaters or on HBO Max?