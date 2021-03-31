Godzilla vs Kong Reopens Iconic Chinese Theater with MonsterVerse's Help

✖

It has been more than a year since the world was flipped upside by the pandemic, but things are oh-so-slowly getting back to normal. While COVID infection rates are on the rise across the United States, the effort to vaccinate all eligible adults is increasing in tandem. In California, this push has allowed certain restrictions to ease regarding theaters, and one of the most iconic movie digs in Hollywood has finally reopened with help from Godzilla vs Kong.

Over on Twitter, the TLC Chinese Theater pushed forward with an update for fans. It was there the chain confirmed its legendary location in Hollywood has opened for the first time since the pandemic got underway, and it did so with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the directors of the MonsterVerse.

The directors of #Godzilla #Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and #GodzillaVsKong officially reopened the theatre today at a special ribbon cutting ceremony! #MonsterVerse pic.twitter.com/tT6br4paKu — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) March 29, 2021

"The directors of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs Kong officially reopened the theatre today at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony," the theater's note reads.

As you can see above, the Chinese Theater is taking safety precautions as mandated amidst the COVID pandemic. From social distancing to cleaning, all things are still in the balance for the virus as vaccination efforts expand across the nation. California has announced plans to open eligibility to all adults 18 and older to align with the federal government's hope of making 90% of all adults eligible by mid-April. Now, those who have been fully vaccinated can enjoy movies with a bit more peace of mind, so we're glad to welcome back our favorite kaiju to the big screen!

