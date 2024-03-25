New Godzilla x Kong Concept Art Pits Skar King Against Kong

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be making its highly anticipated debut in theaters later this week, and some cool concept art from the film is giving fans a new look into the fight between Kong and the film's new villain, Skar King! Godzilla vs. Kong was already a massive hit for the MonsterVerse as while it started out with Godzilla facing off against Kong for control of Earth, the real draw was when the two of them had to work together to face off against a stronger enemy. Now that's going to be the main focus of the next major MonsterVerse entry.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire teases that Kong will reach out for help from Godzilla once more as he needs to defeat the Skar King, a much stronger monster than he had faced before. While we have yet to see what this will lead to in the film itself, Kong and Skar King face off within the Hollow Earth to help ignite the big conflict to come. Giving fans a new look into the upcoming fight, you can check out some special concept art for the film below as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on X.

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be launching in theaters and IMAX on March 29th in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

