Godzilla x Kong Announces Red Cross Collaboration

Godzilla x Kong is arriving in theaters this week, promising to change the MonsterVerse forever as the two popular beasts take on new threats from in the Hollow Earth. While neither of the kaiju have an ax to grind with humanity at this point, their battles surely cause excessive damage to humanity. Looking to alleviate the damage and destruction, the American Red Cross is teaming up with the crossover movie by offering blood, platelet, and plasma donators exclusive MonsterVerse merchandise.

Godzilla has been riding high recently, not just thanks to the MonsterVerse but thanks to the king of the monsters' recent win at the Academy Awards. Godzilla Minus One took home the Oscar for "Best Visual Effects", which is made all the more surprising thanks to the Toho film's reported low budget. While this take on the lizard king was an antagonist to humanity, The New Empire will once again see Godzilla fighting on behalf of mankind as it tackles new threats in Skar King and Shimo.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla x Kong x American Red Cross

Kaiju fans looking to score the exclusive apparel will need to schedule a donation by clicking here. Here's how the official American Red Cross website describes the titanic crossover with the MonsterVerse, "We're celebrating the epic new film from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to help ensure the blood supply isn't threatened! Schedule your blood, platelet or AB Elite plasma donation today. When you come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma March 25 – April 7, 2024, you'll get this exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire + American Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Be mighty. Be fearless. Be a Titan for patients and share your great strength by giving blood."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive in theaters on March 29th this week. Here's how Legendary Pictures describes the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

