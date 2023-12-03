Godzilla x Kong Trailer Reveals Godzilla's New Form
Godzilla's Atomic Breath is now pink instead of blue.
One movie after the next, Godzilla gets beaten to a pulp before coming back to save the day. The radiation-fueled monster then typically swims down to the depths of the sea to hibernate and recharge before surfacing to help humanity out with its next threat. That much is particularly the case with our favorite monster between the events of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
A trailer for Legendary's next MonsterVerse entry surfaced Sunday afternoon, giving fans their next look at the monster-filled picture. Both Godzilla and Kong were feature prominently throughout the teaser, though Godzilla feature a surprising new look. Instead of his blue-hued coloring and Atomic Breath, the monster was colored pink instead.
Suffice it to say, the change was a hit with fans—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Real
PINK GODZILLA IS REALLLLL pic.twitter.com/hWqrOzIvX6— ChiliSnipper (@ramsesleon357) December 3, 2023
Babe Wake Up
babe wake up, Godzilla is in his pink era https://t.co/gj3rt0yU63 pic.twitter.com/7iEM42PoEI— c̷l̷o̷u̷d̷ ☽🪬☾ (@mooonsage) December 3, 2023
Supercharged
Supercharged Godzilla with pink/red breath! Let’s gooooo. 🔥 #GodzillaxKong #CCXP #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/zFC9PSDMYo— Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) December 3, 2023
Goes Hard
Pink Godzilla goes hard pic.twitter.com/V25g9OPHHO— AjGothamGaming (@ajgothamgaming) December 3, 2023
Def My Thing
Hot Pink Godzilla is definitely my thing pic.twitter.com/qMmtQP9euI— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) December 3, 2023
Absolutely Insane
#GodzillaXKong looks absolutely INSANE!! I will be seated and ready to see this in @IMAX DAY 1! #GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire gives us a more powerful & upgraded version of Godzilla(loving the Pink),Kong with an exoskeleton arm,A Terrifying Scar King & Son of Kong? This is CINEMA!🔥 pic.twitter.com/aptahpK3Rq— Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) December 3, 2023
Outstanding
The new Godzilla design by @Monstermash042 in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just outstanding. The homage to Godzilla 2000, w/ the Millennium crystal-like spines & the pink/purple coloration, is simply perfection. Can't wait to see this bad boy team up w/ Kong! @GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/2ya9QvcIXO— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) December 3, 2023
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to debut on April 12, 2024.