Godzilla x Kong Trailer Reveals Godzilla's New Form

One movie after the next, Godzilla gets beaten to a pulp before coming back to save the day. The radiation-fueled monster then typically swims down to the depths of the sea to hibernate and recharge before surfacing to help humanity out with its next threat. That much is particularly the case with our favorite monster between the events of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

A trailer for Legendary's next MonsterVerse entry surfaced Sunday afternoon, giving fans their next look at the monster-filled picture. Both Godzilla and Kong were feature prominently throughout the teaser, though Godzilla feature a surprising new look. Instead of his blue-hued coloring and Atomic Breath, the monster was colored pink instead.

Suffice it to say, the change was a hit with fans—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!