Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer, Poster Released

Are you ready for the biggest monsters in movie to make their comeback? If so, then you are in luck! Next year, we will see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire go live, and the film just dropped its first trailer for fans alongside a poster.

As you can see above, the first trailer brings Godzilla roaring to the big screen while Kong defends his legacy. We follow the two titans some time after their feud in Godzilla vs Kong. It seems this movie will find our favorite monsters battling against an uprising of MUTOs across the globe, and they'll be led by a terrifying foe.

And who might that foe be? Well, it seems a face from Godzilla's past is about to resurface. Thanks to this trailer and some previous promos, we know the movie's villain is the Scar King. The ancient titan used to run the Hollow Earth, but their desire for power grew greedy. Centuries ago, Godzilla was able to trap the Scar King in the Hollow Earth, and he's been training hard for vengeance. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will follow Scar King as he enacts his plan, and it will fall to our heroes to stop him.

If you are eager to check out Godzilla x Kong, you should know the movie is slated to drop in April 2024. In the meantime, you can keep up with the MonsterVerse on the small screen. Earlier this year, Apple TV+ brought Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to life, and it has been filling in gaps for fans with a ton of nasty titans.

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong? You can read up on the movie's official synopsis here courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery: "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

