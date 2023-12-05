Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Sparks the Perfect Dragon Ball Meme
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will give the King of the Monsters a pink makeover that has fans eyeing a Super Saiyan form.
Over the decades, Godzilla has proven himself to be a terrifying threat. From his size to his insane strength, the kaiju is a powerhouse. This week, the world was reminded of the titan's strength when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released its first trailer, and it even gave the King of the Monsters a makeover. And now, well – Godzilla's new form has created the ultimate Dragon Ball meme.
The whole thing can be seen below thanks to Godzilla unveiling his new form. After showing up in the MonsterVerse a few times, Godzilla is ready to take on a new pink form. The makeover was shown in the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it did not take netizens long to compare the look to one Dragon Ball has used.
After all, Dragon Ball Super introduced plenty of new Super Saiyan forms when it began, and one of them is Super Saiyan Rose. The powerful form was introduced through Goku Black. The villain, who borrows the body of Goku from another universe, is downright nasty when he shows up Dragon Ball Super. When our Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue, Goku Black counters with this pink form, and it left the fandom obsessed.
Now, Godzilla seems to have unlocked his own Super Saiyan Rose form. The pink does suit the kaiju well, and it is a definite departure from his usual blue hue. Now, it is just a matter of time before Godzilla taps into Goku's other forms. So if the MonsterVerse brings Ultra Instinct Godzilla to life one day, well – don't say we did not warn you!
What do you think about Godzilla's new pink makeover? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Godzilla Deserves It
prevnext
Godzilla did a Super Saiyan God transformation! #GodzillaxKong pic.twitter.com/oHQZQSRNK8— TG✨🇯🇲 (@TerrelleGraham) December 3, 2023
He's Going Off
prevnext
They got my boy goin Super Saiyan Godzilla Rosé https://t.co/Hc0bE52qz5— O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 4, 2023
Marvel Meet Dragon Ball
prevnext
Godzilla goes Super Saiyan Rose and King Kong has the infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/pPW6ACgzIQ— Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) December 4, 2023
From One to the Next
prevnext
So, Godzilla went from Super Saiyan Blue to Super Saiyan Rose ? pic.twitter.com/PqMzyZI3Wv— Dïvya (@divya_000007) December 4, 2023
Copyright Says What??
prevnext
"Aaaah look out! It's Super Godzilla Rose!"
"It looks like Super Saiyan Rose but due to international copyright laws we can't call it that!" pic.twitter.com/X1wBcUOB1y— Akuma (@Akumabat) December 5, 2023
The Perfect Edit
prevnext
So Godzilla is gone super Saiyan pic.twitter.com/gKfFzRLx0N— RetroBolt (@RetroboltNYC) December 3, 2023
Super Saiyan Kaiju
prevnext
Did Godzilla turn Super Saiyan Rose?!
Godzilla has God ki now?!😳 #GodzillaxKong #GodzillaXKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/55k16AW31G— TheGivenSoul 🎮 | Nikita Percy (@AGivenSoul) December 4, 2023
What Did He Do??
prevnext
Kong had to get the Infinity Gauntlet
Godzilla had to go Super Saiyan
WHAT THE HELL HAS THAT RED MONKE BEEN UP TO? pic.twitter.com/YMIusOJKo8— TropicalJoe (@imTropicalJoe) December 4, 2023
What in the...?!
prevnext
Godzilla unironically unlocked Super Saiyan Rośe what the fuck pic.twitter.com/U5tyjtGtqj— Coco 🏳️⚧️ (@Cocogasm_) December 4, 2023
Pink on Pink
prev
This glowing pink Godzilla honestly reminds me of Super Saiyan Rosé. pic.twitter.com/CS2EsTmgc7— cdgzilla🎄 (@cdgzilla4) December 4, 2023