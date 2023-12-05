Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Sparks the Perfect Dragon Ball Meme

Over the decades, Godzilla has proven himself to be a terrifying threat. From his size to his insane strength, the kaiju is a powerhouse. This week, the world was reminded of the titan's strength when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released its first trailer, and it even gave the King of the Monsters a makeover. And now, well – Godzilla's new form has created the ultimate Dragon Ball meme.

The whole thing can be seen below thanks to Godzilla unveiling his new form. After showing up in the MonsterVerse a few times, Godzilla is ready to take on a new pink form. The makeover was shown in the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it did not take netizens long to compare the look to one Dragon Ball has used.

After all, Dragon Ball Super introduced plenty of new Super Saiyan forms when it began, and one of them is Super Saiyan Rose. The powerful form was introduced through Goku Black. The villain, who borrows the body of Goku from another universe, is downright nasty when he shows up Dragon Ball Super. When our Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue, Goku Black counters with this pink form, and it left the fandom obsessed.

Now, Godzilla seems to have unlocked his own Super Saiyan Rose form. The pink does suit the kaiju well, and it is a definite departure from his usual blue hue. Now, it is just a matter of time before Godzilla taps into Goku's other forms. So if the MonsterVerse brings Ultra Instinct Godzilla to life one day, well – don't say we did not warn you!

