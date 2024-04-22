Godzilla x Kong Launches Detective Conan Collab

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might feature kaiju battling for supremacy of both our world and the Hollow Earth, but the movie itself isn't shy when it comes to collaborating with other theatrical endeavors. In Japan, Detective Conan's latest film, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram, is once again proving the legs that the sleuth series has to this day. In a new crossover event, both Godzilla and Kong are teaming up with the pint-sized detective to help promote both of their successful films.

While both Godzilla and Kong have been a part of the cinematic world for quite some time, Case Closed only has several decades to its name so far. Despite this fact, Detective Conan has become a fixture in the anime world, as it continues to release anime installments and has dozens of films to its name. While this new crossover doesn't see the three unlikely allies teaming up for a new project, it does see them all share the spotlight.

Godzilla x Kong x Conan

Unfortunately, Case Closed's latest film doesn't have a North American release date, though the franchise's popularity might see it eventually find its way to the West. If you want to check out the unexpected crossover, you can watch it below:

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch Detective Conan, you can find many of its episodes on Pluto and Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming services describe the long-lasting anime franchise, "Jimmy Kudo, the son of a world-renowned mystery writer, is a high school detective who has cracked the most baffling of cases. One day while on a date with his childhood friend Rachel Moore, Jimmy observes a pair of men in black involved in some shady business. The men capture Jimmy and give him a poisonous substance to rub out their witness. But instead of killing him, it turns him into a little kid! Jimmy takes on the pseudonym Conan Edogawa and continues to solve all the difficult cases that come his way. All the while, he's looking for the men in black and the mysterious organization they're with in order to find a cure for his miniature malady."

Would you want to see an actual crossover film where Conan takes on kaiju? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest kaiju news, or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.