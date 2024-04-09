Godzilla x Kong Has Put the MonsterVerse in "Good Condition" to Continue

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire cannot be stopped. The epic titan outing went live more than two weeks ago, and in that time, the film has become a box office buster. With more than $350 million grossed globally, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is upturning expert predictions. Fans came out in droves to show the kaiju sequel love, and it seems Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has put the MonsterVerse in a good spot.

The revelation comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter as the trade spoke with Marty Parent, a chairman atop Legendary Entertainment. It was there the global production exec admitted the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is "an exciting result".

"We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let's see how Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire unfolds. These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good," they shared.

As you can imagine, fans of Godzilla and Kong alike are happy to hear this news from Parent. Legendary and the team at Warner Bros. Discovery are keeping a close eye on titans, of course. We are heading into the third week of release for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and its most recent predictions are staggering. Currently, the numbers suggest the movie will gross $600 million globally against a production budget of $135 million. With its current haul, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has earned back its cost, so things are looking good for the franchise.

We have no definite word on whether the MonsterVerse will carry on, but director Adam Wingard is happy to return to the series. In recent interviews, the director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has suggested he wants to finish out a titan trilogy. And if he gets the chance to do so, Wingard hopes to give Godzilla the same emotional character arc we saw Kong experience in the latest MonsterVerse outing.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now in theaters. You can brush up on the MonsterVerse early on Max as all its previous entries are streaming.

What do you think about this MonsterVerse update? Where should the franchise go next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!