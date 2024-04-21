Civil War Remains Box Office's Top Star as Godzilla x Kong Crosses $480 Million

It looks like Civil War has found solid ground at the box office. Following the movie's launch last week, the A24 spectacle has found itself topping the domestic box office once again. Thanks to new data, we know Alex Garland's Civl War raked in $11.2 million USD this weekend, bringing its total to $44.8 million to date.

For those unfamiliar with Civil War, the movie comes from A24 as its priciest production yet. The film, which stars Kirsten Dunst, cost about $50 million to make. With its current gross, Civil War has just about earned back its budget, so A24 has some ground to cover before it begins profiting.

As for the rest of the box office winners, Abigail managed to eke out a solid launch with $10.2 million. The thriller was originally expected to gross between $12-15 million during its opening weekend, but those numbers fell short. The same goes for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as the $60 million blockbuster grossed just $9 million upon opening.

Spy x Family also brought anime center stage this weekend as the anime's first film was released stateside. The movie, Spy x Family Code: White, earned $4.8 million in a modest bid.

And as for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the monster movie is continuing to rake in cash weeks after its big launch. The movie grossed just under $10 million this weekend, bringing its global total to a whopping $485 million. With more market premieres on then horizon, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is expected to be one of the year's top-grossing features. Experts believe the movie will tap out with $500 – 600 million in the tank which is impressive given this film marks the MonsterVerse's lowest budget to date.

HT – Variety