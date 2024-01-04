New Godzilla x Kong Feature Teases Kong's Fight to Be King

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the next project coming for our favorite kaiju. In the wake of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the MonsterVerse will carry on this spring with another blockbuster. Director Adam Wingard promises to reunite Godzilla and Kong on screen in an epic adventure, and a new feature by Total Film is breaking down the stakes.

After all, Godzilla x Kong is going to test the might of both our heroes. In the aftermath of Godzilla vs Kong, the former has gone deep underground to reign over the Hollow Earth. However, trailer and posters have teased a threat will stand in Kong's way. A long-forgotten enemy lurks in the Hollow Earth, and Total Film breaks down the situation a bit more clearly in its most recent issue.

"As Kong explores Hollow Earth to far greater degree, he discovers that he is not the king after all... Skar King is bigger than Kong, leaner, and more agile, his red fur the color of blood and fury. And he seems to have an army of primates at his bidding. He clearly rules his dominion by fear. And he's not about to accept Kong rocking up Hollow Earth," Total Film explains.

As you can see, this new blurb gives fans a fairly concise introduction to the Scar King. The ape has been shown briefly in the MV franchise before though not on film. In canon comics, we learned the Scar King was an ancient ruler of the Hollow Earth, and his power rivaled that of Godzilla. The kaiju managed to seal away the ape, but the Scar King just trained as he bided time. Now, it seems Scar King is ready to escape now that Kong has come to his turf. And given what we know of Godzilla x Kong, our heroes will have to partner up if they want to take down the mad ruler.

If you want to check out Godzilla x Kong, the movie will be in theaters on April 12th. The movie will bring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry back as stars like Dan Stevens join the ride. So for those wanting more info on the blockbuster, the synopsis of Godzilla x Kong can be read below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this latest update on Godzilla x Kong? Are you excited for the movie to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Gormaru Island