Godzilla x Kong Director Unpacks Its Big Villain, Skar King

Godzilla and Kong are teaming up in their next crossover to fight a brand new threat, who director Adam Wingard hints might be the strongest of all kaiju.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to see the king of the monsters and the ruler of skull island teaming up rather than taking swings at one another. While the previous film, Godzilla Vs. Kong, saw 'Zilla manage to score a win against the giant primate, it seems that the sequel will see them tag-teaming what might be the most powerful kaiju of all time. In a recent interview, film director Adam Wingard discussed the new villain and how the "Skar King" will pose a threat to both Godzilla and Kong alike.

Wingard, in speaking with Total Film, talked about how Skar King follows in the footsteps of the first film's MechaGodzilla, but in a brand new way, "These [MonsterVerse] movies are always about the human threat. You know, that human beings are somehow responsible for a lot of the problems. MechaGodzilla is the pinnacle of that – we literally create an anti-Godzilla to combat Godzilla, and then that's just too much power for anyone to have. What's interesting about the new film is that we go in a direction that I don't think the MonsterVerse series has ever seen before, which is that Skar King is, in a way, the closet that – that human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself."

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

The Skar King Rises in 2024

Wingard continued to talk about the new villainous monster, stating that the giant ape will represent the "worst parts of humanity", "The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say Skar King is the greatest threat that we've seen in these MonsterVerse movies. It's really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it's too big for just one titan!"

In 2023, the MonsterVerse was further fleshed out by Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters by taking fans into the past of the monster-studying organization. Legendary Pictures has a major movie outing with The New Empire, though the future for the MonsterVerse following the sequel crossover remains a mystery at this time.

Via Gormaru Island