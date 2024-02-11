Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Unveils Cute Puppy Bowl 2024 Collab

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the next step for the MonsterVerse, and it will be here before long. The epic film is slated to hit theaters this spring, and now the Super Bowl is getting in on the action. While the MonsterVerse film doesn't have a commercial slot set for the game, Super Bowl LVIII is celebrating the movie with help from some cute pups. After all, the 2024 Puppy Bowl is teaming up with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the collaboration is insanely cute.

As you can see below, the collaboration went live on Animal Planet as well as other networks ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. The MonsterVerse movie is not only sponsoring the Puppy Bowl this year, but it managed to get some costumes ready for the players. So if you have a pup of your own, might we suggest nabbing one of these cute costumes ASAP.

It’s not the size of the titan in the fight. It’s the size of the fight in the titan. New trailer Wednesday.#PuppyBowl is on NOW on @AnimalPlanet @Discovery @TBSNetwork and @truTV pic.twitter.com/fchjBqO5Up — Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) February 11, 2024

Obviously, the movie has sunk its teeth into Super Bowl LVIII weekend, and there is more to come from Godzilla x Kong. The movie has confirmed a brand-new trailer is dropping this Wednesday. The promo comes just weeks ahead of Godzilla x Kong going live as the movie is slated to premiere on March 29th.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla's next film, the MonsterVerse has big plans in the work. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will follow up the events of Godzilla vs Kong, and director Adam Wingard returned to oversee this new film. Starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, this upcoming movie will follow our leads as they get used to a world with MUTOs. Kong and Godzilla have found tentative peace in their own domains, but things go haywire with an ancient threat underground rears its heads.

If you are not caught up with the MonsterVerse, much of the projects can be found streaming on Max. You can also find its animated titles over on Netflix courtesy of Skull Island while Apple TV+ recently finished season one of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

What do you think about this adorable Puppy Bowl promo? Are you ready to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!