Zombie Godzilla Is the Movie Monster We Didn't Know We Needed

The spooky season is in full swing today as Halloween has finally arrived. The haunting holiday promises to delight millions tonight with scares, and of course, the Internet is responding in kind. It seems just about every franchise is diving into their horror roots today, and one fan's viral take on Godzilla has everyone begging for the monster's zombie makeover.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from X (Twitter) thanks to FigureManiaShow. The fan-page is all about toy photography, and they put together a pitch for Godzilla this month that screams horror. After all, their project shows Zombie Godzilla on the loose, and the fandom is obsessed with the pitch.

According to the fan, they were able to find this Zombie Godzilla model in Taiwan through T-Facto, and it has others begging Toho for a full-blown adaptation. This photo pitch shows Zombie Godzilla in all his hulking, bony glory. With towering bones and dorsal spikes, this version of Godzilla is terrifying, and it proves Zombie Godzilla could be a solid pitch for the IP.

After all, Godzilla has never entertained a zombie adaptation to date. The monster dates back decades at this point, and while Godzilla has undergone a lot of transformations, he's never been turned into a zombie. After seeing this viral Godzilla tribute, fans are now speculating what this kind of horror film would do, and the idea of a kaiju zombie virus sounds deliciously cheesy.

At this point, Zombie Godzilla is nothing but a fantasy for fans. The monster has other things on its plate, after all. November will mark the release of Godzilla Minus One in Japan, and the MonsterVerse is doing its own thing. The Hollywood series will see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters go live in November as well, and work is already underway on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ahead of its 2024 launch.

What do you think about this Zombie Godzilla pitch? Do you want Toho to tackle this spooky character...?