Godzilla Takes on Jet Jaguar in Promo for New Short Film: Watch

It's time for Jet Jaguar to make their return! It has been awhile since we have seen the massive hero hit up theaters, but that will change soon. After all, Godzilla Fest is just around the corner, and the annual event will premiere a new short that pits Godzilla against Jet Jaguar once more.

The whole thing was announced some weeks back, and now the first promo for Godzilla Fest 4 Operation Jet Jaguar has been released. The clip, which can be see below, shows Godzilla on another catastrophic mission. It seems the King of the Monsters is throwing a tantrum in some city, and it falls to Jet Jaguar to defend the public.

The first trailer for "Godzilla Fest 4 Operation Jet Jaguar" has been released. The new short film will premiere during Godzilla Fest 2023 on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/lVsTudjIog — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 27, 2023

Of course, this Jet Jaguar comeback has been a long time coming. We last saw the the kaiju character in Godzilla Singular Point, and the animated role saw Jet Jaguar fight a slew of monsters. Before this anime outing, Jet Jaguar was last seen in the puppet-centric series Godziban and Godzilla Island before that. And of course, Jet Jaguar made his big debut during the Showa Era with Godzilla vs Megalon.

Now, Jet Jaguar is ready to make a live-action debut in Godzilla Fest 4 Operation Jet Jaguar. The mecha savior has long fought titans in the Godzilla-verse, so it feels good to see Jet Jaguar return to his roots.

This upcoming Godzilla special will be a treat for fans, but it is not the only gift coming this year. After all, Toho Company will bring Godzilla Minus One to theaters this fall. Japan will welcome the critically praised Godzilla flick at the start of November. And once December rolls in, Godzilla Minus One will make its move to theaters in the United States.

