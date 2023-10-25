Netflix Plans to Expand Its MonsterVerse Catalog

Godzilla and several of his kaiju buddies are set to storm their way onto Netflix sooner than you might think.

2023 is a massive year for Godzilla, the current king of the monsters in both North America and Japan. Later this year, Godzilla Minus One will arrive in theaters to present kaiju fans with a new take on the lizard king. Next month, the king of the monsters will also be arriving on Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Luckily, MonsterVerse fans will have another landmark to look forward to as some major movies will be hitting Netflix that highlight Godzilla and his ilk.

While this year is a massive one for the lizard king, 2024 will also see some major earth-shaking battles take place. Arriving in theaters on April 12th, 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will once again see the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island meeting face-to-face. Ironically, it seems that the two kaiju won't be trading blows in a similar fashion as they did in the first crossover film, as a new giant beast is preparing to make landfall. While few details have arisen regarding the new threat, it seems that a primate similar to Kong will be aiming to take the crown as the new king of the monsters from Godzilla in next year's film.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Godzilla Storms Onto Netflix

On November 1st, Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to check out two of Legendary PIctures' biggest MonsterVerse films featuring Godzilla. Godzilla: King of The Monsters will land on the platform next month, seeing the lizard king defend his crown against the likes of Rodan and King Ghidorah. The streaming service will also see Godzilla Vs. Kong land in its roster, allowing fans to check out the biggest film from the MonsterVerse to date.

Netflix has quite a few movies and television series focusing on Godzilla and Kong as we speak. Animated series such as Godzilla Singular Point, Skull Island, and Kong: King of The Apes are just a few examples of stories featuring the giant beasts. On top of the pair of popular kaiju, the streaming service also has series such as Gamera Rebirth and Pacific Rim: The Black to hit its giant monster requirement.

