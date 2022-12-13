Goodbye Eri Celebrates New Award With Special Artwork

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the biggest names in manga, and it doesn't look like his clout is going anywhere anytime soon. For those who don't know, the creator is responsible for Chainsaw Man, and their latest set of one-shots has become a hit with readers. In fact, Goodbye, Eri is one of the most popular one-shots to come from Shonen Jump in recent years. And in the wake of its latest award, Fujimoto is celebrating the accolade with some new art.

As you can see below, Fujimoto put together a sketch after Goodbye, Eri nabbed an impressive award. The one-shot ranked second with 'This Manga Is Amazing' in Japan. The annual list collects the best manga of the year for readers to check out as the new year comes into view. So as you might have guessed, Fujimoto was down to celebrate.

Fujimoto's Best Work

Their artwork brings the manga's titular character to life, and yes – Eri does resemble the newest heroine in Chainsaw Man. Dressed in her school uniform, the girl looks rather cheery as she holds up a victory sign with her fingers. And obviously, fans of Fujimoto are already crossing their fingers for a follow-up.

If that is the case for you, don't hold your breath. Fujimoto's one-shots are singular stories, and Eri's journey has already come to its end. For those who have not read her tale, Fujimoto's one shot is not only gorgeously illustrated but unpacks some impressive themes. From death to loss and growing up, Fujimoto explores it all in Goodbye, Eri. So if you haven't read this one-shot, you can find it online through Manga Plus.

And yes, the manga will be getting a physical release before long. Viz Media is set to release the one shot next year in print. You can read up on the one shot here thanks to its official synopsis: "Young filmmaker Yuta contemplates suicide after the death of his mother, but a chance meeting with a mysterious girl will alter his life in an explosive way... Yuta's moviemaking career started with a request from his mother to record her final moments. But after her death, Yuta meets a mysterious girl named Eri who takes his life in new directions. The two begin creating a movie together, but Eri harbors an explosive secret."

